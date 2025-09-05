Kogi: Abducted Omala Monarch Regains Freedom

The traditional ruler and District Head of Bagaji Odo, HRH David Akpa abducted on Monday, has been rescued. This was disclosed in a statement by Gift Idoga, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Chairman of Omala LGA, Hon. Edibo Mark, noting that the efforts of the chairman, Security Agencies, hunters and vigilance group yielded positive results with the safe rescue of the chief early this morning.

According to the statement: “The District Head of Bagaji Odo in Omala LGA, Chief David Akpa, was adopted by kidnappers on 1/9/2025 and whisked to the bush and since then the Executive Chairman of Omala LGA had swung into action. “He had detailed joint taskforce made up of Hunters Group, Vigilantes, Police and the Nigerian Army and they have since been scanning through the bush; the Chairman also went with them to the bush on two occasions of their search.”