Kogi 2023: Ibb Hosts Dino Melaye, Pledges Support

Former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibra- him Badamasi Baban- gida has on Thursday thrown his support for the Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye.

Babangida gave his support when the Nigerian Senator paid him a visit in his uphill mansion, Minna alongside his deputy. The former Military President, who had a closed door meeting with Senator Melaye also gave his blessings.

While speaking to our correspondent after a meeting that lasted almost an hour, Senator Melaye said: “I came to officially present myself and my deputy to one of the founding fathers of the PDP and to seek his blessings and support. This is coming as consultation to the Kogi State governorship elections bid for December begins.

According to Melaye, “we came to see a true Patriot and one of the country’s fathers. He is my father and I am his son. We are here to see a true Nigerian and one of the founding fathers of the PDP.

“We are here to tap into his goodwill; tap into his support and then to notify him of the forthcoming elections in Kogi State in December by the grace of God; and then to formally present myself as the PDP gubernatorial candidate alongside my Deputy.”