Kogi 2023: ADC Deputy Guber Candidate Vows To End Water Shortage

Dr Omede Idris, the Deputy Governorship candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Kogi State November 11 gubernatorial election has vowed that his party will work to address the ongoing water shortage in Kogi East if elected to power.

Dr Idris made the vow on Thursday, September 7 while paying a homecoming visit to the state’s Eastern Senatorial District.

According to him, “We have mapped out the strategy to review the project of water supply to the entire Kogi East through the abandoned Ejule Water Supply and Reticulation within our first hundred days in office

“Already our team and party have the road map to revamp the project and we are going to invite all the experts to join us to bring this project back, in both the long and short term.

We are innovators and multiplicators in all human ramifications. These qualities you would begin to see as we assume leadership in the state”.

Dr Omede further told the gathering that his principal, Elder Leke Abejede has agreed that the welfare of the people would be the centre of his administration.

He added that the African Democratic Congress administration would turn around the fortune of the state and bring a dividend of democracy to the people through a carefully thought-out process and project management. He said they would combine both infrastructural development projects and human capital.

The vice-governor candidate reaffirmed the team’s commitment to carrying out all measures that would ensure that businesses flourish naturally in all facets of the state.

“Politics and democracy should be about people-centred programmes and in our times, we shall show commitment and support to every single community-based project development in every part of the state.

“The state has gone through all manner of challenges, especially in the area of paying percentage salaries to public workers in local government areas. We intend to make the councils responsible for providing alternatives to developing human and capital development within a short time in office.

“Our state capital and all the 20 council headquarters will receive the required attention through infrastructure development,” he added.