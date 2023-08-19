Kogi 2023: A’ Court Dismisses Adeyemi, Achimugu’s Petitions Against Ododo

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday dismissed appeals brought before it by two governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Mr. Abubakar Achimugu and Senator Smart Adeyemi, seeking to nullify the primary election of the APC, which produced Us- man Ododo as the party’s flagbearer for the state’s governorship election slated for November 11.

In a unanimous judgment of a 3-man panel of Justices of the Court, Adeyemi who recently represented Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate was said to have failed woefully to establish all grievous criminal allegations made against the conduct of the primary election by APC and its leaders.

Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaib who delivered the lead judgment resolved all the three issues in dispute against Adeyemi, saying that the allegations of manipulations and falsifications of the primary election results made by Adeyemi, being criminal in nature, ought to have been proved beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

He also dismissed another allegation by the Appellant that he was denied fair hearing by the Appeal Committee of the APC based on his petition against the alleged unlawful conduct of the primary election. Justice Shuaib said that the issue of denial of fair hearing was not raised in his originating summons at the Federal High Court, hence, cannot be raised as a fresh issue at the Court of Appeal.

In the absence of cogent and verifiable evidence on the part of Adeyemi, the Court of Appeal held that his allegations remained mere assertions that cannot enjoy any probative value. Justice Shuaib proceeded to dismiss the appeal for want of merit. The Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered on July 12, which had held that Adeyemi did not prove his allegations that Ododo was not lawfully nominated by the APC.

Achimugu’s case was also thrown out for lacking in merit. The appeal was against the judgment of Justice Obiora Egwuatu de- livered on 18th July which held that, Ododo can lawfully continue to fly the flag of the APC in the Novem- ber 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous judgment held that Achimugu’s appeal was bereft of merit and affirmed the judgement of the trial court. Achimugu had approached the trial court with a suit seeking to disqualify Ododo from contesting the November 11 governorship election on the ground that he did not resign his employment with the Kogi State public service 30 days before contesting the governorship primary election.

But the trial court, in its judgment, held that, contrary to the claim of Achimugu, evidence showed that Ododo resigned his appointment more than 30 days before participating in the APC primary. According to Justice Egwuatu, exhibits tendered