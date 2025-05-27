Kogi: 18 Dead, 8 Injured In Road Auto Crash

Share

At least 18 people lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries in a fatal motor accident along the Gada Biyu– Apata road in Kogi State.

The incident which was contained in a post shared by security analyst Zagazola Makama yesterday, according to the report, occurred on Sunday at about 6:00 p.m., and involved a commercial trailer belonging to one of the conglomerates in the country and a Toyota Hiace bus.

Both vehicles were said to be traveling from Ondo State to Zamfara State when the crash happened. Sources told Makama that the impact of the collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, leaving 17 of the 18 deceased victims burnt beyond recognition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but witnesses pointed to speed and possible brake failure. Eight injured passengers were quickly evacuated and taken to Fisayo Hospital in Obajana for medical treatment.

Their conditions were not immediately disclosed, but officials said they are responding to care. Following the accident, emergency responders cleared the scene to restore the free flow of traffic along the busy route.

