Kofarmata Assumes Duty, Declares State Of Emergency Implementation Of FCSSIP-25

The newly deployed Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yakubu Adam Kofarmata assumed office on Wednesday and declared a State of Emergency on the implementation of the six pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategic and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-25) in the Ministry.

He made the pronouncement during his assumption of office at the Ministry Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 31st December 2024.

Kofarmata said the Head of service of the Federation, has declared and established a war room for the full implementation of FCSSIP-25 and the Ministry will establish a branch of the war room where the best of brains will sit down and ensure full implementation of FCSSIP-25 to provide excellent service delivery in the Ministry.

He solicited the support of all management and staff of the Ministry to succeed in achieving President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the mandate given to the Ministry.

Earlier, the outgoing Permanent Secretary Abel Enitan, said redeployment of officers in the Federal Civil Service is a normal occurrence and his redeployment is not a surprise.

He commended the staff of the Ministry for the support given to him during his sojourn in the Ministry while also appreciating President Tinubu for appointing two ministers to reposition the Ministry.

“In the past two months, the Ministers have been up and doing trying to reposition the Ministry for enhanced efficiency,” he said.

Enitan said the mandate of the Ministry is huge and connotes a lot of responsibilities. The Ministry has a lot to play in facilitating the achievement of Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the new Permanent Secretary is not a greenhorn, he is a procurement guru and a vibrant gentleman in managing both human and material resources.

He enjoined all staff to extend the cooperation and support given to him to the incoming Permanent Secretary to succeed.

