Knuckle Rings, Glam Girls’ Favourite

Knuckle rings are the latest trending jewellery for young girls and ladies who love the glam look.

The dictionary described Knuckle rings as rings that are sometimes referred to as tea rings.

They are making a resurgence among contemporary trendsetters. Knuckle rings are different than standard rings because instead of wearing the ring low on your finger, you wear it above your finger’s middle joint.

Knuckle Rings look best with well manicured, painted fingernails. Knuckle rings are like the extra beauty for the fingers. They are the best style for costume parties, studio photoshoots or for music video costume.