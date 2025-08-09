KNSG Tackles Housing Deficit, Slum Proliferation To Achieve World-Class Housing

Kano State Government has reaffirmed its determination to ensure the provision of qualitative, decent, and affordable housing units that conform to universally accepted standards.

The State Commissioner for Housing Development, Arc Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu, further revealed that henceforth, all new layouts in Kano will be provided with basic infrastructure needed to meet world standards, adding that such infrastructure has already been provided in the three cities of Kwankwasiyya, Amana, and Bandirawo.

The Commissioner explained that the ministry has been mandated to engage in public-private partnerships (PPP) through collaboration with private stakeholders to boost housing delivery in the state.

He reiterated that the Ministry of Housing Development is poised to implement housing policies aligned with national and state goals in providing affordable, available, decent, and accessible housing for Kano State residents.

Adamu noted that the retreat theme, “Building High-Performance Organisation for Accelerated Housing Development in Kano State,” signifies the commitment of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration to put in place effective machinery to move the state to greater heights.

He stated this at a 2-day Management Retreat organised for the management staff of the ministry, held at the NBTE Conference Hall, U/Rimi GRA, Kaduna, according to a statement issued by Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Housing Development.

He added that the administration remains resolute in addressing the lingering housing deficit, overcrowding in urban areas, and the rapid proliferation of slums and ghettos resulting from the population explosion in metropolitan Kano.

To this end, the Commissioner enjoined participants to pay serious attention to the presentations to acquire more knowledge and skills that will enable them to effectively and efficiently face the challenges of the housing sector.