KNSG Sets To Tackle Housing Deficit

The Kano State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the persistent housing deficit affecting the State.

The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu, made this known during his maiden meeting with the management staff of the ministry.

According to a statement issued by Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Public Enlightenment, Adamu expressed the government’s confidence in the ministry’s ability to tackle the housing challenges in the State.

He noted that within just two months of the ministry’s establishment, several locations had already been identified for housing development schemes under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

These include sites at Lambu in Tofa LGA, Yargaya in Dawakin Kudu LGA, and the ongoing completion of the Kwankwasiyya, Amana, and Bandirawo Cities mass housing projects.

Adamu added that the ministry would continue to initiate more housing schemes to promote both urban and rural development.

He urged the management staff to uphold the principles of excellence and teamwork in order to achieve the administration’s goals of transforming the State.

The Commissioner also called on all directors to recommit themselves to the transformation process, stressing that the new Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is determined to ensure that every citizen of Kano has access to affordable, safe, and dignified housing.

