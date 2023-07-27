KNSG Remains Committed Toward Prompt Payment Of Monthly Salaries – AG

Kano State Government under Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf remains affirmed on prompt payment of civil servant monthly salary and pension to retirees as promised since the inception of the administration.

This was revealed by the State Accountant General, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam during a chart with newsmen in his office.

He emphasised that the state government would maintain the payment of monthly salary and pension between 25 to 26 of every blessing month.

Alhaji Abdulsalam stated that this is in addition to solving problems of unnecessary deductions of monthly salaries and pension benefits by the previous government on the state.

He maintained that the state government decide to stop the deduction of even a single kobo from the state workforce and retirees’ monthly benefits so as to show concern and exhibit honesty, integrity and fear of Allah by Executive Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Abdulsalam also urged the workers in the state to reciprocate the gesture by working with dedication, commitment and reporting to the office and closing as scheduled in order to take the state into a high level of development.