KNSG, FMHUD Partners To Provide Mass Housing

The Kano State Commissioner of Housing Development, Arc Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu, has reiterated the state government’s readiness to partner with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to provide mass housing in Kano.

A statement signed by Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Housing Development, further stated that the Commissioner made the statement when he received the Federal Controller of Housing, Kano Office, TPL Danbaba Yahaya, and his officials on a courtesy visit to his office.

The Commissioner explained that the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is poised to make accessible housing available for all citizens, adding that the Federal Ministry of Housing has a vital role to play in achieving the desired goal.

To this end, Arc Adamu enjoined the Controller and his team to accord all necessary support to the State Government, saying that his ministry’s door remains open at all times to collaborate with any organisation ready to develop the housing sector of the state.

Earlier, the Kano Federal Controller of Housing, TPL Danbaba Yahaya, had told the Commissioner that they were at his office to seek the state government’s support through the ministry.

He recalled the support they had enjoyed during the Commissioner’s stint as MD of KANUPDA.

TPL Yahaya praised the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the infrastructural development programme being pursued in the state, while assuring his office of ironclad support and cooperation at all times.