KNSG Breaks Silence On Alleged Diversion of N6.5bn

The digital media space in the last few days has been awash with a series of false narratives bordering on the accountability, trust, and financial worthiness of some key political aides of the Kano State Government.

One of the ill-intended narratives, most likely sponsored, was a publication on Daily Nigerian, a Kano-based online news platform, on August 22nd, 2025, which particularly drew government attention to the allegation of withdrawal and diversion of ₦6.5 billion from the state treasury.

Central to the case of purported misappropriation, already under litigation at the High Court, is the Director General, Protocol Directorate, Kano State Government House, Alh. Abdullahi Rogo.

The statement reads, “Without prejudice to the ongoing litigation on the matter, the state government is obliged to avail the public with the nitty-gritty of the Directorate of Protocol’s operations at Kano Government House, which is not different from structures obtainable in all states and the federal government.

“First, government makes bold to say every cash outflow into Ministries, Departments, and Agencies is properly budgeted with clear codes well spelt out in the fiscal policy of the state.

“Hence, no individual in government MDAs handles public funds without proper designated purpose.

“The Directorate of Protocol, Kano State Government, handles critical responsibilities in Government House and key operations in the Office of the Chief Executive of the state.

“These responsibilities cover but are not limited to logistics, accommodation, welfare, and management of the Governor’s itineraries within and outside the country.

“The Directorate of Protocol is equally entrusted to provide required logistics to VIPs and VVIPs, which include the Presidency, Ministers, foreign aides, and other diplomatic visitors on official state visits to the Governor.

“The large number of personalities captured in this category also includes ordinary citizens that mostly attract the special attention of the Governor.

“Expectedly, over 95 per cent of the responsibility of the Directorate of Protocol involves large volumes of financial transactions and more often than not, settles liabilities incurred on the state at the instance of His Excellency.

“While the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will remain focused on governance and maintain its position on financial prudence, accountability, transparency, and zero tolerance for corruption, the government will not sacrifice the integrity of its aides to deliberate acts of political blackmail being orchestrated by unpatriotic elements of society.

“The government is also not in doubt of the credibility of the Director General, Directorate of Protocol, Government House, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo.

“More importantly, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) administration will remain open to lawful, fair, and unbiased criticism within the ambit of the law, but will not succumb to easy blackmail through misinformation.

“Kano State Government is aware of the nefarious activities of a particular opposition group seeking to pull the present administration down.

“The opposition party is struggling hard, using the digital space to overblow the matter to misinform the general public.

“While the government will allow them to continue running after shadows, we wish to also reawaken the consciousness of the public to how the immediate past Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, through the Protocol Directorate, spent over N20 billion from the state treasury in just three months between February and May 2023 after his party, the APC, lost woefully to the NNPP.

“The previous administration recklessly governed Kano for eight corruption-driven years with traces of multiple accounts operated by the former First Lady and purchases of houses in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

“People of Kano have not forgotten the dollar-video scandal featuring the former Governor and immediate past Ag. National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“Under the previous administration, land grabbing became a norm and taking over public assets became a hobby to the first family and their associates.

“The government is aware that the opposition group in Kano has set up an office solely for writing petitions against officials of the present administration just to distract the leadership from fulfilling its campaign promises in an attempt to scandalise key officials and weaken their support for the governor in building a prosperous Kano.

“As Kano navigates to a corruption-free state in the last two years, investors from within and across the globe have begun to increasingly explore the state’s potentials.

“The good people of Kano and indeed Nigerians are commending the Kwankwasiyya Gida-Gida administration for the restoration of hope by running a transparent and open government, which makes Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf arguably the most awarded and recognized Governor in the Fourth Republic.

“This assertion is evident in the numerous awards received by the people’s governor at local, national, continental, and global stages.

“The Government of Kano State will continue to hold the media in high esteem, but only for ethical and responsive journalism.

“As the media nurtures public conscience with truth and fact, the government urges credible platforms not to allow unpatriotic groups or individuals to use their respected medium to mislead or misinform the public.

“Once again, for clarity, the Office of Protocol in any government or institution is purely administrative in function.

“Its mandate is to coordinate official engagements, state visits, receptions, ceremonial events, and logistics including handling honorarium, and other interventions as well as special assignments.

“It is not an independent spending office and does not undertake any financial transactions outside established rules and approvals.

“Every action undertaken by the Protocol Office is done within the framework of the law and with the express approval of the government the under a designated budget code

“The allegations being peddled are therefore nothing more than a work of fiction, carefully crafted by political opponents who have resorted to blackmail and propaganda in their desperation to remain relevant ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Members of the public should note that the Government of Kano State has absolutely nothing to hide. The administration is fully committed to transparency and accountability, and as such, any government official, including the Director-General of Protocol, is always ready to provide explanations to anti-graft agencies whenever necessary to give clarifications on their activities and official engagements.

“The government encourages lawful processes and remains confident that its officials can fully explain and defend their actions in line with due process and public service regulations.

“The people of Kano State are therefore urged to see through this plot for what it is: an orchestrated smear campaign intended to distract the government from its people-centered programmes by the enemies of Kano people.

“These falsehoods will not succeed. This administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is fully focused on delivering good governance, protecting public resources, and improving the lives of citizens.

23. Let it be on record that this government remains firmly committed to the principles of transparency, accountability, and prudent utilisation of public funds.

“No amount of fabricated allegations, propaganda, or media trial will derail the resolve of this administration to serve diligently and uphold the trust of the people.

“The government of Kano state therefore, wishes to send a word of caution to the opposition figures to disengage from the deliberate spread of lies and misinformation.

“While the government welcomes constructive criticism and lawful scrutiny, it will not hesitate to seek legal redress against those who persist in maligning its officials or attempting to incite the public with baseless allegations.

25. As the case stands before a court of competent jurisdiction, Kano State Government will remain indifferent on this matter till the case is determined at the appropriate time.