Knowledge Remain Fountain Of Devt – A’Ibom Council Chairman

The Chairman of Etinan local government area of Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Uko Umoh has said described acquiring knowledge as a top requirement for growth, development and progress in all spheres of life.

Hon. Umoh made these remarks while speaking with Journalists moments after being conferred with Honourary Doctorate Degree by London Bridge Business School (LBBS-UK) in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to him, “The award is based on my completion of Global Executive Management Class with the institution and I sincerely appreciate the enemous knowledge gathered throughout the duration of the course.

The Council Chairman maintained that the rich knowledge gained from the studies will further energies him to effectively pilot the affairs of Etinan Local Government Area and ensure that the area remains a reference point for good governance.

He highlighted his desire to continue investing in Education and Empowerment of young children and youths, stressing that those in leadership position has to adequately equip the upcoming generation to ensure a better Nigeria.

” In Etinan, we have done so much in the area of infrastructural improvement and logistics support in educational sector in line with the Arise Agenda of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa ibom state and we are eager to do more for the future wellbeing of our children” he added.