Knowledge Of Emerging Technologies Key To Blue Economy’s Devt

regulatory bodies and policies to possess advanced knowledge and expertise in emerging technologies that could transform the global maritime industry further. “There is so much that the maritime can offer the country, but which we have not tried to explore. We need to change our approach, get smart regulators and good policies and then, we will make a lot of progress. He noted that the creation of the blue economy ministry could be an eye opener to the potential and possibilities in the sector.

“But the truth is that for a long time, Nigeria has not, in terms of policy making, fully understand the advantage of long coastline and the possibilities flowing from there. “I have personally struggled through the years to get peo- ple to understand this. We do this breakfast meeting, bring people together, sector leaders to discuss on what problems that are in the sector, energise it and make it progress. “But the regulatory side has lagged behind and they have not managed to stimulate the possibilities.

Part of the reason is that people see this as a cash cow place. “They will send their boy to go and run and make money. Instead of finding the talent that fits in the area. When you have an area that can transform your economy, you don’t send boys to make money there,” he said. He urged the government to ensure that people who are capable of opening and transforming the industry should be deployed to the sector.

He noted that it was unfortunate that regulators very often do not understand what they were doing because there was challenge of purpose. “The maritime sector is a place where we can solve the problems of this country because the possibilities are very tremendous,” he said. Utomi listed some of the new technologies that would affect the maritime industry as: Blockchain technology for corruption reduction, big data analytics to help optimise sail routes, innovate paths to reducing carbon footprint, internet of things and others.

Also commenting, Dr Abdulkadir Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, NSML, said Nigeria needed to imbibe a forward-thinking culture that would enable it embrace emerging regulations and technological advancements. According to him, the culture must be in a worthy manner that propel the Nigerian maritime industry towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

He noted that stakeholders had significant and important roles to play in ensuring that Nigeria was not left behind in the new global maritime economy. He said that further steps should be taken by developing clear actions and guidelines for stakeholders, especially regulators that would place the country in a pathway to success, safe, reliable and globally competitive maritime industry.