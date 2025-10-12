Know Family Background Of Who You Want To Marry

On the second day of January 2019, my wife and I, along with the entire household, headed to one of the private, quiet Atlantic Ocean beaches in Lagos. We were nineteen in number, including my grandchildren. It was pure family fun, with activities like playing, eating, horse riding, and relaxing by the side of the water. While the teenagers and those in their twenties among us were busy running up and down and having fun, at a stage, my wife went to the high-rise pavilion we rented for our family with one or two people on the elderly side, gisting and looking at the ocean.

But I went to a place close to the water with a covering where I sat. What I have written about so far is not the real reason for this article. But I am just adding all these to inspire families to create family fun during festive and non-festive periods. I am a very busy man. But as far as I am concerned, creating innocent amusement for my wife and all those that God brings under my roof is one of my priorities in life. Now, back to what happened at the beach. Apart from our household, I am not sure if there were up to fifteen other people there.

The couple looked responsible. What caught my attention was a girl who was possibly seven years of age, cursing another boy who was possibly her elder brother of about nine years of age. For about five minutes, I heard her non-stop and at the top of her voice, saying words like these: “Big for nothing. It will not be well with you. You will suffer…” A gentle man nearby who could not take it any longer had to ask her to stop. To her parents, it was a normal way of life. The point I want to make here is that, by the time this seven-year-old grows up to be a highly educated, beautiful lady, the man who will marry her is likely to be in real hot pepper soup.

She will curse him, curse his father, curse his mother, curse his relatives, and friends whenever she is frustrated or angry. It is not impossible, but it is not easy for such a person to change his or her ways in adulthood. In the quiet high-brow neighborhood we lived in while we were still in Benin City, we heard the two teenage undergraduate sons of our neighbor shouting at their mother, “Keep quiet. You are just a woman”. The mother’s response was words like “these things you are doing to me; your children will do them to you”.

Any responsible lady who marries any of these handsome boys is likely to have a tough time. She may not enjoy her man, nor will she enjoy her mother-in-law, because lawlessness is the culture of the entire family. Only a lawless lady can fit in. Therefore, and therefore, know whoever you would like to marry at the family level. Shine your eyes. Look well before you say “I do.” Love you.