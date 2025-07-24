Knorr Partners Creators To Inspire Joyful Home Cooking

Knorr, Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, is on a mission to help people find joy and confidence in the kitchen. At the heart of this mission is a simple belief: everyone has cooking potential, and Knorr wants to help bring it to life.

Knorr is going further, not just as a flavour enhancer, but as a true kitchen wingman. One that supports, encourages, and helps people see home cooking as joyful and easy without pressure for perfection.

To amplify this mission, Knorr has partnered with a diverse group of creators and collaborators who remix tradition, celebrate culture and turn everyday meals into moments of joy.

These creators will share relatable tips, easy recipes, and behind-the-scenes moments that show cooking does not have to be perfect to be rewarding, solidifying Knorr’s position that there’s a cook inside everyone and good food can be easy, joyful and flavorful, with Knorr as their wingman in the kitchen.

The unveiled creators’ lineup includes: Tobi Bakre, Taymesan, Anu Bakre, Kaylah Oniwo, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Nancy Umeh, Chef Derin, Chef Cupid, Chef Roux, Chef T (Diary of a Kitchen Lover), Chef Zeelicious, Chef Fregz, Dr. Robert, Inidima Okojie, Chef Amaka, Chef Dee, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Daniel Ochuko.