Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has warned his players that the knockout stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be much harder, despite the team’s perfect run in the group stage. The coach also said the overall performance of te team also caused some sort of headache for him ahead of selection for the next games.

The Eagles won all three matches in Group C, beating Tanzania 2–1, Tunisia 3–2 and Uganda 3–1 to finish top with nine points. The performance of some players considered as fringe have got many talking as the team face a potential round of 16 tie with Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon or Mozambique in Fez.

The next Eagles were yet to emerge as of press time. Speaking after the win against Uganda, Chelle said the team must not relax because tougher games are ahead and knockout stage is difficult. “The round of 16 is a lot of pressure, for sure,” Chelle said. “But I like that.

Since I arrived, I have had a lot of pressure and I feel good. I am happy about the victory over Uganda, but we have to improve again. If we want to be ambitious, we have to improve again,” Chelle said in a video shared with our sorrecposndent by the Media Officer of the team, Promise Efoghe.

The coach said the match against Uganda was used to try out new ideas and assess more players. The coach made seven changes to the starting line-up, keeping only Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi from the previous game. Osimhen also captained the team for the first time.

Several of the players given a chance made strong statements. Raphael Onyedika scored twice from midfield, Samuel Chukwueze provided two assists, and Paul Onuachu scored Nigeria’s first goal.

Players like Ryan Alebiosu, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Igoh Ogbu also impressed. Because of these performances, Chelle admitted that choosing his starting eleven for the knockout stage will be difficult. “It is good for a coach when all the players can make an impact,” he said. “Now I have some headaches, but this is a good headache.”