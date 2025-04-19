Knights Of St. John Set For Jericho Walk Sports Fiesta

Share

Lagos Grand Commandery of Knights of St. John International (KSJI), Knights and Ladies Auxiliary is set for the maiden edition of the Jericho Walk Sports Fiesta.

An initiative of the Grand President of the Lagos Grand Commandery, Brig. Gen. Joachim Chuks Amamgbo and Lagos Grand Respected President, Lady Justina Chinwe Nwankwo, the Jericho Walk is designed to ensure fitness of the elements of the Lagos Grand Commandery by creating a convivial atmosphere for sports and bonding.

Confirming this event, which is scheduled to take place on the 24th of May at the Nigeria Army Resettlement Sports Centre, Charity Bus Stop, Oshodi, Amamgbo noted that this programme creates a rare opportunity for fitness, fraternity and fun.

In his words “It will help us to break down the walls of obesity, arthritis, diabetes and other health issues related to sedentary lifestyle”. Corroborating this, Lady Nwankwo said that Jericho Walk was designed to cut across the age spectrum to ensure full participation.

Expected to be held annually, the other sporting events will be Badminton, Chess, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Scrabble, Draft, Nchorokoto and lots more.

