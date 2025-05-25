Knights Of St John Int’l Visit OkoPoly Rector

Share

In a show of fraternity and goodwill, the Knights of St. John International (KSJI), Ekwulobia Diocese, paid a courtesy visit to the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Chioma Irene Awuzie.

The delegation was led by Anthony Ezennaka and Peter Anyiam, the current diocesan leader of the Order, accompanied by other distinguished members, including Ik Ezenwankwo, a former leader of the Knights and a one-time staff member of the polytechnic.

The purpose of the visit was twofold: to formally congratulate Awuzie on her well-deserved appointment as substantive Rector, and to extend a symbolic invitation for her to consider joining the Knighthood of St. John International — a body renowned for its commitment to service, discipline, and the promotion of Christian values.

Awuzie warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed deep appreciation for their thoughtful gesture. She commended the Order for its enduring legacy of integrity, spiritual devotion, and impactful community service.

The visit concluded with a commemorative photo session and moments of cordial interaction, further strengthening the bond between the institution and faith-based organizations.

