November 15, 2024
November 15, 2024
Knife Attack On Indian Doctor Renews Safety Fears

A knife attack on a doctor in the southern Indian city of Chennai has raised fresh concerns about the safety of medical professionals in the country.

Police say that Balaji Jaganathan, an oncologist at a government hospital, was stabbed several times by a man who was reportedly unsatisfied with his mother’s treatment.

The doctor’s condition is reported to be stable and the attacker has been sent to police custody, reports the BBC.

More than 75% of doctors in India have faced at least some form of violence and 68.33% of such attacks are committed by the patients’ attendees, a report by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) shows.

The case comes months after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital where she worked sparked nationwide protests – and a conversation about the unsafe working conditions of medical practitioners in India.

