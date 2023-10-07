KMC-Micro Finance Bank Has Reduced Crime With Employment of 1,000 Workers –Ado Bayero

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has that the creations of the new KMC-KAYI Apps Microfinance and the subsequent employments of over 1,000 youths across the Nigerian states by the Bank has helped a great deal in reducing criminalities among the youths. The Emir noted that innovation, strategies should be the watchword of the Nigerian business communities, saying that this is the only way insecurity and unemployment could be addressed.

Launching the APP in Kano on Thursday, the Emir, who eulogised the management of the bank, said that the device would enhance the growth and development of the economy of Kano State in particular and Nigeria in general.

He said that Kano, being the nation’s centre of commerce, deserved more of such facilities like the KMC-KAYI APP, which he said would support small businesses and other services. He said that the APP would help in overcoming the current financial inclusion challenges in the society by creating via- ble channels “through which the unbanked could be financially engaged.”

Bayero also expressed delight at the commencement of a nationwide recruitment of young graduates by KMC Microfinance Bank in each of Nigeria’s over eight thousand wards with over 1,000 young male and female graduates employed in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Kaduna states. According to the Product Lead of KAYI APP, Abdulganiyu Rufai, the device caters for the diaspora community, “offering cutting-edge cross-border payment solutions and providing modern banking solutions for urban professionals.”