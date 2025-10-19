KLWC: An Uncommon Conference @ 35 – Pastor Ugochukwu

Pastor Ezeagwula Ugochukwu is the Chairman Planning Committee, Kingdom Life World Conference (KLWC), the annual flagship programme of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM). In this interview, he talks about the event, which is in its 35th Edition, its impacts, and what to expect from the programme.

What is Kingdom Life Word Conference

2025 all about? Kingdom Life World Conference is the flagship annual convention of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM). This is the 35th edition. It’s a conference that brings together over 200 chapters, or what you call branches, across the world. It brings together everybody from all around the world. It’s more like our festive season in TREM. Beyond the internal community, we also invite people from all across the city and beyond. Like I said, it’s the 35th edition. We have had amazing speakers speak to us in the past; it has been very impactful. We call it a life-changing conference. There are a lot of testimonies that have come out of the conference.

The interesting thing is that I grew up attending Kingdom Life. So it’s very humbling that today I am the chairman of the planning committee, and this took my mind back to my early days when I was in school. I attended Command Ikeja, so I know that some of us who were in school, who were TREMITES, we will always look forward to Kingdom Life because it’s our festive season. So every day after school, we walk down here. So it’s a conference that has stayed, and it has impacted a lot of generations. So TREM in itself is a Trans generational church.

So we see that successive generations have been impacted by the conference. Like I mentioned, we’ve had a lot of amazing speakers in the past. For this year, we have, of course, our convener, who is the Presiding Bishop of TREM, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, and Bishop Peace Okonkwo. And then, of course, we have other speakers like Dr. Mensah Otabil of ICGC (International Christ Gospel Centre), Accra, Ghana, and we have Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo. We have Bishop Tudor Bismarck from Zimbabwe, and we also have Bishop Wale Ajayi of the Church of God Mission. And we have Pastor Flourish Peters from Logic Church. So in a nutshell, Kingdom Life is the flagship annual convention of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission.

Apart from these speakers and the flagshipness of the event, what are the major highlights that we must not miss this 2025 during the conference?

One of the things I tell people about KLWC is that there is something in it for everybody. Every generation, every demography, there’s something in it for everybody. Now, over time, Kingdom Life has also evolved in such a way that we have some other programmes within the conference that speak to different segments of people. So apart from the conference itself, which is very apostolic, we also have what we call the Big League Summit. The Big League Summit is the vision of the convener, Bishop Mike Okonkwo. As the name implies, we are trying to raise apostles in the marketplace, people who are going to play in the Big League.

Of course, the more righteous people who are economically self-sustaining, the more society is impacted. Money in the hands of a godly man will do much more than money in the hands of an ungodly person. So it’s important, therefore, that we raise this new breed of leaders in the marketplace. And that’s where the idea of the Big League Summit came about. And so for some years now, it’s been a major feature of the Kingdom Life World Conference. So this year, it’s going to be from Monday through to Wednesday in the morning sessions. So by the way, the conference is held in the mornings and in the evenings every day for eight days. So from November 23rd this year through to November 30th, the conference will be held. So for the Big League Summit, it’s going to be three days – Monday through Wednesday, in the morning. Also, we have other features of the conference, including an international music concert called the Zamar Concert. The Zamar Concert over the years has been a major feature of the Kingdom Life World Conference. On the Friday of the Conference, it’s an allnight concert. It’s going to be an atmosphere of worship and an atmosphere of praise.

And we have leading artists that will perform, name all the major gospel acts in Nigeria. They’ve all graced the stage of the Zamar Concert before, and they are coming this year, too. Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, and Tim Godfrey are some of them. Mercy Chinwo leads the female artists. They have all graced the platform of Zamar. So it’s a concert like none other. And what sets Zamar out from other concerts is that it’s a period of unbridled worship. So it’s, you know, people hold concerts here and there, but for us, it’s about intense, unbridled worship. And then of course, we also have the business leg of it, and that is the Gbagada Shopping Festival. And the Gbagada Shopping Festival, you know, like I say to people, like where you have close to 20,000 people coming together, you know, whether it is for worship or anything, it’s also an avenue for commerce. And so it’s good that we are intentional about it. You know, people will travel from all around the country and even beyond Nigeria for the conference.

There’s going to be an exchange of value beyond the worship, beyond the word, and beyond this, people are going to eat. You know somebody would want to buy some consumables. And so we want, we are creating an ecosystem where value is, you know, value stays. And then there is the exchange of value. And it ties back to what we are talking about, you know, the marketplace mindset. So we’ve always had a commercial center every year during the course of the Kingdom Live World Conference. But for this year, we decided to scale it up and then also have something that will impact more around the community. And so we have what we call the Gbagada Shopping Festival. We have the billboards all around town already.

The idea of the Gbagada Shopping Festival is to create a platform or an avenue where, you know, people can buy, and people can sell. Interesting thing about this year’s festival also, or the Gbagada Shopping Festival, is that it coincides with one of the weeks or the days of peak sales. You know, in the secular world, they call it the Black Friday. So part of what we are also getting all our vendors to do is to sell, to come to the place and sell at a relatively, what’s the word now, cheaper price. You know, discounted price so that they can attract more sales. Further, we what we are excited about the shopping festival is that it’s the first of its kind in Gbagada. Personally, I grew up in Gbagada, so I can speak on that. You know, it’s a lot of people that have seen it and said, oh, this is a novel idea. This is beautiful. How come none of us have thought about this? You know, but it’s basically upscaling what we usually have during the conference, what we call our commercial center. So that’s what the Gbagada Shopping Festival is all about. So Kingdom Life is, like I said, you know, typically it’s a festival. So when you have a festival, it’s carnival-like. There’s something in it for everybody. By the way, the children are not left out. We have the largest children mass choir in Nigeria, and if not Africa, we have a mass choir of over 1,200 children. So this season gets the children excited. They are already rehearsing. They come in almost every weekend. They are rehearsing. And on the last day of the conference, it’s a showcase for them. It’s beautiful, it’s colorful. It’s wonderful. So like I said, there is something in it for everybody. Kingdom Life is a festival in all respects, in all ramifications.

Would it be right to say that the objective or the goal of KLWC over the years has been actualized?

Beyond doubt, the objective of the conference has been not just been actualized, but it has been surpassed. Because at the end of the day, what do you say is the objective of a conference? It’s to transform lives. That’s it. And lives have been transformed. I just gave you an example of myself as a person.

I mean, I grew up in this commission. I grew up attending the conference. And today, God has lifted me to the point that I now am privileged to chair the committee of this conference. So I am a life that has been transformed. And you can tell everybody around. I mean, Pastor Soji here is also the same. Pastor Soji is doing amazing in business. You know, these are teachings. I know that Pastor Soji was really influenced by the teachings of Dr. Mensah Otabil. So you can see that there are practical testimonies. And we have a series of testimonies that are being recorded as we speak; you know people that testify. In fact, there’s a young man who came last year. He was having a challenge in his work; and he just decided to say, This kingdom life. You know, we had the tagline last year. We said, ‘My Kingdom Life’. He said: This Kingdom Life is my Kingdom Life.

And unknown to him, he came for the conference. And incidentally, one of the speakers of the Big League Summit is the chairman of the board of the organization where he works, and he’s having a challenge. Imagine he didn’t come to that conference. You know, and then he came, and when he saw the man, he came to me, whispered, he said This is my chairman. Can I be allowed to see him in the green room? I said, Why not? So I called him. He came in. He saw his chairman. He told me he was having a running issue with his MD. You know, he’s an internal control person. And he was trying to, it seemed like he was blocking his boss. You know, and they were trying to frustrate him. And this was on a Thursday. He met with the chairman. Of course, the chairman was a political appointment. So he was also being a bit diplomatic around the answer.