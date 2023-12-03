Klopp Reacts To Liverpool Win Against Fulham

Jurgen Klopp was on Sunday stunned by the “beautiful goals” scored by both sides as Liverpool came from behind to beat Fulham at Anfield.

The Reds went ahead first, then scoring a second only to be pegged back by Marco Silva’s men who then went on to take a 3-2 lead.

But late strikes from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the hosts all three points and Klopp was amazed by the attacking level of the players on the pitch.

He said: “I don’t think I ever saw a game with this amount of beautiful goals.

“We scored incredible goals today but because we are a bit dumb, we nearly gave it away, we have to say that as well.

“Around 3-2, we were not clear in our situation. In the first half, we already gave the goals away, the defending was awful.

“But that’s football, football is decided in details and these situations take momentum.”

Despite Liverpool’s lack of defensive stability, they were still able to dominate the game and fashioned 26 shots and 62% possession.

Klopp added: “We were actually really good in the game, we played a lot of good stuff.

“We had big chances, obviously, but didn’t use them and that kept them alive, then they were there, scored a wonderful 3-2 and in that moment I understood it.

“But we struck back again with two worlds, unbelievable. These 10-15 minutes are important. The mentality has to grow, it’s not there overnight. So we take that and go from there.”