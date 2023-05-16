New Telegraph

May 16, 2023
Klopp Rain Praises On Gakpo

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the footballing intelligence and technical brilliance of Cody Gakpo after Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-0 on Monday night.

Muc criticized  Trent Alexander-Arnold had one of his better games of the season as he added a stunning effort to Curtis Jones’s first-half brace at the King Power as the Reds made it seven successive wins and extended their unbeaten run to nine in the Premier League.

Gakpo was restored to his centre-forward role at Leicester after starting the 1-0 win against Brentford earlier this month in a more withdrawn position and Klopp was full of praise for how the Netherlands international is able to adjust to what is asked of him from a tactical perspective.

“He is a super footballer and a smart person,” Klopp said, “I never for a second thought that he was only 24, but he is really young. He was captain at his previous club (PSV), which is special.

“And then you meet the boy and you think: ‘Ah OK, now I understand why.’ He eats football, and each piece of information we give him is so natural for him to put it on the pitch.

