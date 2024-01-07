Klopp Proud Of Makeshift Liverpool Side

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on his Liverpool side after they progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

An own goal from Jakub Kiwior and a stoppage-time strike from Luis Diaz sealed a famous victory at the Emirates and kept the Reds fighting on all four fronts.

Klopp was without a number of key players for the clash in North London including captain Virgil van Dijk who was taken ill shortly before the match but was still able to mastermind another impressive result.

Dominik Szoboszlai was also absent with a hamstring injury, while Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo have jetted off to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup.

The Liverpool boss told the BBC: “I’m super proud. It’s a super difficult draw. Maybe the most difficult we could have got.

“With all the things we had to consider coming here, Arsenal lined up slightly differently, that was smart.

“We changed a bit at half-time. We were really in the game in the second half. We scored the goals and brought the kids on.

“We fought for 95 minutes. We have a winter break now.”

Klopp also took the opportunity to talk up the performance of stand-in skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose inch-perfect free-kick was glanced into his own net by Kiwior.

He added: What a game he played by the way in all the positions he played. You see his class on the ball.

“We could have scored a second slightly earlier with one or two counterattacks where we could have seen the pass earlier.

“We desperately wanted to avoid a draw. Now I don’t have to make any decisions which is good.”

Liverpool will find out their opponents in the fourth round tomorrow evening, with the draw scheduled to take place prior to Manchester United’s trip to Wigan.