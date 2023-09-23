Klopp In Awe Of New West Ham’s Player

After West Ham’s recent loss to Man City, David Moyes’ side now sit three points behind their opponents this Sunday, Liverpool.

Traditionally, the Hammers have had an awful record at Anfield, and in the past 60 years, the Reds have only been beaten twice in their home tuff by the east Londoners.

The last time they were defeated at home was in August 2015, and before that we have to go all the way back to September 1963, per 11 v 11, to find a time when West Ham left Merseyside with full points.

Therefore, on paper at least, it should be an easy win for Jurgen Klopp’s side this weekend.

However, if complacency creeps into the host’s play, it could prove fatal to their own chances of securing the three points, and Klopp himself was full of praise for his next opponents.

“So many extremely strong opponents and West Ham is one of them,” he said while speaking to the media ahead of the game.

“It’s a really exciting project and I am really happy for David [Moyes].

Even with Declan Rice out they look really good.

(James) Ward-Prowse was a super signing, and (Lucas) Paqueta is not a new signing but he is a super player.”

Ward-Prowse has been a delight to watch it’s true, however, all of West Ham’s summer signings appear to have worked so far.

We’ve yet to see the best of Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos, but neither has had as much game time as the former Southampton captain and Edson Alvarez.

They’ve done well in the time they’ve had on the pitch, seamlessly slotting into the squad and, over the course of the season, will surely prove to be studious purchases.