Klopp: Diaz Goal Was ‘Wonderful’ But Does Not ‘Change The Situation’

Jurgen Klopp has said Luis Diaz’s late equaliser against Luton was a “wonderful moment” but it does not “change the situation”.

Diaz’s father remains missing after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia and the forward lifted his shirt to show a message of “freedom for papa” after heading in Harvey Elliott’s cross in the dying moments.

Klopp told the media after the match “A wonderful moment but it doesn’t change the situation. The most important thing is that his father gets released.

“It is wonderful he wanted to be here. That’s it, for us a super important goal and for him very important and emotional, but that’s it.”

When asked if he felt the winger could still play an important role, the Liverpool manager stated: “He can always do that. When he is on the pitch he is always involved in special things.

“We knew he would be a threat, we didn’t know how long he would play because he only had a few sessions with the team but that is not the most important part today.

“He scored the goal but we need to see some improvement in Colombia.”

Diaz released a statement shortly after the game calling for his dad’s release, saying, “Mane, my dad, hard-working man, family pillar… he’s now kidnapped.

“I ask ELN [National Liberation Army] to release my father as soon as possible. I also ask the international associations to work on that in order to guarantee his freedom.

“Every second, every minute we’re more worried. We’ve no words to describe our family’s terrible feelings, and it will be the same as long as he’s not back at home.

“I beg you to release my father right now, respecting his integrity. I want to thank all Colombians and also the international community for your support.”

Substitute Tahith Chong sent Kenilworth Road into ecstasy when he put the hosts in front of Issa Kabore’s cross with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

But Liverpool dug deep to grab an equaliser with only a few minutes to play.

Klopp gave credit to Luton and admitted his side did not deserve three points: “Credit to Luton and how they defended and how they set up but it was mainly up to us.

“We had a lot of chances and should have had much more. It is a tricky task to stay fully concentrated.

“Looking at the game I think we didn’t deserve more than a point. We could have won the game with the chances we had but now looking at it I think we deserved a point.”