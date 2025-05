Share

Jurgen Klopp’s reported Roma move is “not true” as the former Liverpool boss’ agent denied having an agreement in place to join the Serie A giants.

Italian publication La Stampa had initially published claims that the German tactician was set to take charge at Roma, with current manager Claudio Ranieri reportedly moving into an upstairs role at the end of the Serie A season.

However, Klopp’s representative, Marc Kosicke, has labelled the story as entirely baseless.

