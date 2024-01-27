Kloop Says Leaving Liverpool Is Right Decision

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says is he “convinced” leaving the club is “right” and has “no regrets” about the decision. The German announced on Friday he would leave Anfield at the end of the season. Klopp, 56, said he realised his “resources are not endless” as his side continue to compete for four trophies this campaign.

“With all the responsibility you have in this job, you have to be top of your game,” Klopp said. “I’ve been doing this 24 years now. When you have the career I had it’s almost impossible to start where I did and arrive at Liverpool. “I always invested every- thing I had.

I realised my resources are not endless and I prefer to pack everything into this season and then have a break or stop or whatever. We’re not young rabbits any more and we don’t jump as high as we did. “I still think it’s the right thing to do. I don’t take these things lightly. I’m convinced it’s right. I have no regrets but a lot of special memories.”