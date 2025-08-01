KKES Students In Compelling Performance of Owanbe On Stage

It was a compelling and inspiring performance by students of Kith & Kin International College, Ikorodu, Lagos, with stage the premiere of ‘Owanbe’, a play written by Mr. Olusola Ekundayo David, on stage at the historic Ikorodu Town Hall. Produced by IKODASS in conjunction with Kith & Kin Educational Schools (KKES), ‘Owanbe’, which won the Ikorodu–Oga Development Association (IKODASS) maiden Play Writing Competition in 2022, under the Ikorodu Literary Initiative (ILI) by the immediate past IKODASS administration led by Asiwaju Rotimi Erogbogbo, lit up the stage on Wednesday, 16th July, 2025, at Ikorodu Town Hall, Ikorodu, Lagos, in a colourful, bold, breathtaking and inspiring performance that brought to the fore the talents that abound, not only in the school, but also in the Ikorodu Division as a whole.

The premiere of Owambe, had in attendance, several dignitaries led by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, HRM Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, GCIO; and his wife, Olori Kudirat Abosede Shotobi; the Odofin of Ikorodu and Patron of IKODASS, Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya, who was the Chairman of the occasion;

Agba Akin of Ikorodu, Otunba Sir Ayodele Elesho, DCIO; the Chief Learning Officer of KKES, and the Co-Host of the day, Asiwaju Asipa Kaoli Olusanya; former IKODASS Chairman, Otunba Dr. Fatai Olukoga DCIO; Otunba Ganiu Olusegun Abiru, DCIO (Former IKODASS Chairman); Dr Nurudeen Agbaje, S. A to the Governor of Lagos State on Rural Development; High Chief Awolesi, Salu of Ikorodu; Council of Baales of Ikorodu; Representatives of Iyaloja General of Ikorodu and market Association; IKODASS excos and member; staff and students of Kith & Kin Educational Schools; as well as invited public and private schools.

Set against the backdrop of an extravagant party, the play weaves humour, tension, rivalry, and revelation into one thrilling experience that mirrors our society. ‘Owanbe’, which underscores stronger appreciation of family values and identity, revolves around Segun Shoile, who returns to Ikorodu with his family following his father’s sickness and eventual death. He struggles between his desire for a modest, independent lifestyle and the heavy cultural expectations of an elaborate funeral and wedding.

He rejects help from his extended family and insists on doing things alone. However, when duped of N5 million in a business deal, he realises the importance of community and support. The play explores themes such as tradition vs modernity; family and communal support; love and chastity; cultural pride.

Credits must be given to the cast and crew of the play, especially, the students (actors) and director for the inspiring performance with such characteristic finesse. Earlier, at a press conference announcing the staging of the play, IKODASS Chairman, Alhaji Kolawole Fatai, described the initiative as the first in the series of major collaborative projects to be embarked upon by the current Executive Council.

“This is the first in the series of major collaborative projects to be embarked upon by our Executive Council, since we were inaugurated about two months ago,” he said, noting that when the current IKODASS Executive Council was inaugurated, they adopted a development agenda with the acronym, A-R-I-S-E; IKODASS- A-R-I-S-E, Ikorodu Oga Gbe’ra!

He added, “For many skeptics who thought that we were only playing around with words, today’s press conference has finally confirmed that our Executive Council is committed to the fulfillment of every letter in the ARISE Agenda. According to him, the stage performance of ‘Owambe’ is in direct alignment with the E in their agenda, which stands for Education.

“The play underscores the commitment of IKODASS to the promotion of education, through Literary competition among Ikorodu youths. “Kudos to my predecessor, Asiwaju Rotimi Erogbogbo for initiating the competition during his tenure.

“The current IKODASS Executive Council, in its belief that government is a continuum has therefore deemed it fit to build on the foundation laid by the immediate past Executive by bringing the story in the book to life, through the live stage performance.”

He there appreciated the turnout and support received for the 1st outing of his administration and called for continuous support for all educational programs from the Association, noting that the stage performance of ‘Owanbe’ lend credence to his administration’s passion for talent discovery and promotion among students and youths across the Ikorodu community, as it “showcases what makes us thick and unique as sons and daughters of Ikorodu-Oga by promoting our socio-cultural values as a people.”

Highlights of the event include a special cultural dance performance by the newly reconstituted IKODASS Baby – Ikorodu-Oga Cultural Troupe (IKOCAT). Earlier in his remark, the playwright, Olusola Ekundayo David, noted that ‘Owanbe’, is a story from the depths of his heart and heritage, adding that ‘Owanbe’ is more than a book

“It is a celebration of our culture, our people, and the colourful social dynamics that define the Yoruba spirit. It was written to spotlight not only the glamour of our gatherings, but the unspoken truths that often lie beneath the music, fashion, and fanfare.”

The Principal of Kith and Kin International College Ikorodu, Mr Oregbesan Julius Gbenga, said that KKES does not limit students’ capacity to reading and writing, but also allows them to explore other aspects of learning. “In Kith and Kin International College, we do not limit our students to reading and writing, we try to explore the three domains of learning – cognitive, affective, psychomotor,” he said.