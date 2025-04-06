Kizz Daniel, Wife Expecting Fourth Child

Share

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel has stirred social media reactions with the news of expecting another child.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Kizz Daniel and his wife welcomed triplets in 2021, with one sadly passing shortly after birth.

On Sunday, the afrobeat singer who took to his X page made this disclosure in a post sharing details about the upcoming addition.

In his post, Kizz Daniel expressed excitement about the upcoming addition, saying regardless of the baby’s gender, the chosen name remains Morire.

He wrote, “I’m a lil bit overwhelmed. Expecting another bundle of joy. Girl or boy, the name shall be Morire”. See the post below:

