Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Kizz Daniel, has urged his fans to stop begging him for financial assistance amid the current economic hardship.

Taking to his X page, the singer expressed his frustration about some fans who request financial assistance from him whenever he comes online.

Daniel said that henceforth, he would only assist people in private and not publicly.

He wrote, “Vaddicts (his fans) , make una stop all this money thing each time I’m online… shey we no fit just vibe ni?

“! Even if God wan use me to bless a person, it will be in private, not public. Not anymore.”

