Kizz Daniel, Timaya Headline GOA Festival 2025

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Kizz Daniel and award-winning Nigerian singer/songwriter Timaya are some of the artists expected to perform at the Giants of Africa Festival 2025.

The Festival is returning to the vibrant city of Kigali, Rwanda, from July 26 to August 2, with the event expected to bring together 320 young athletes from 20 African nations, and more than 20,000 spectators for a week of community, culture, basketball, education, and entertainment.

Giants of Africa, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering African youth through basketball, alongside its founder, Masai Ujiri, Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors, revealed that the festival will unite communities, spark potential, and drive transformative change across the continent.

“Like these kids, I grew up on the continent,” says Ujiri. “As Africans, we know the landscape of what the kids go through. We know they dream just like we did, and it inspires me because those kids have so much more talent and intelligence; they have ways to communicate now that we didn’t. This festival is about showing them there is a path. We want them to never stop dreaming.”

Taking place across Kigali Sports City’s BK Arena, Amahoro National Stadium, Petit Stade, and Paralympic Gymnasium, the festival will showcase the full potential of Africa’s sports and entertainment ecosystem, highlighting its social and economic value for the next generation and the continent at large. The Giants of Africa Festival 2025 will also serve as the grand opening of Zaria Court. Founded by Ujiri, the new mixed-use sports, entertainment, and cultural district includes an 80-room hotel, sports bar, basketball court, event space, retail outlets, gym, five-a-side football pitch, and outdoor public areas.

