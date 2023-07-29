Kizz Daniel Speaks On New Album, Maverick

Celebrated Afrobeats sensation, Kizz Daniel, is set to take his fans on a thrilling journey with his upcoming album, Maverick. The internationally acclaimed artiste, fondly known as Vado The Great, has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity with his music. Maverick promises to be a magnum opus that showcases his true self-expression.

In this album, Kizz Daniel bares his soul, offering a piece of himself that he has kept hidden for some time. He shares, “The only thing that kept coming to my mind when we were making this album was pretty much, I want to do what I know how to do. ‘‘I want to make music the way I want to make music.

For Maverick, it’s my expression, I think the inspiration about it just explained itself now. I want to give a piece of me that I have been hiding all this while.” he said, revealing the inspiration behind the album. Maverick delves into themes of love, growth, emotion, resilience, and introspection, inviting listeners to join Kizz Daniel on a deeply personal and matured journey in the music.

The album’s tracks feature infectious hooks and thought-provoking lyrics, reflecting his evolution as an artist. Kizz Daniel elaborates, “Recently, I’ve been trying a more dilute version of Vado just to appease the fans, but this time around, I just decided to go hard.”

The artiste has grown and matured throughout his illustrious career, and Maverick serves as a testament to his artistic growth and authenticity. Showcasing his ability to merge his artistry with diverse talents, Kizz Daniel collaborated with renowned hit makers and emerging prodigies, bringing a captivating dynamic to the album.

On the inspiration behind the album’s title, Kizz Daniel explains, Maverick is just basically someone that sticks out, someone that doesn’t go with the norms, someone that goes their own way, and I have always seen myself as a maverick from the onset.

I feel I’ve been shying away from embracing it, so I’ve decided to embrace it, and that is why I went for the title, Maverick. Maverick is poised to captivate audiences with its unique and unorthodox style, combining Kizz Daniel’s signature sound with innovative beats and melodies. The album promises to be an extraordinary musical experience, one that fans have been eagerly awaiting.