Kizz Daniel Sign New Artist In Partnership With Emperor Geezy

…To Flyboy Inc/G-Worldwide Entertainment

International superstar, Kizz Daniel and renowned label executive, Emperor Geezy have welcomed talented artist, Pryme as the official signee to Flyboy Inc and G-Worldwide.

This is coming days after the ‘Buga’ crooner released his fifth studio album, Maverick, which featured Pryme on track 5.

Kizz made this announcement via his Instagram page with a picture of himself and Pryme with the caption: “A very special shout-out to my artiste @iamprymeofficial the world is yours to conquer. #MAVERICK.”

Emperor Geezy also wrote via his Instagram page: “Welcome Pryme to Flyboy/G-Worldwide. @kizzdaniel ‘Show You Off’ featuring @iamprymeofficial.”

“Cheers to a new chapter with my new family, we take over the world together,” Pryme reacted on his page.

The announcement came as a pleasant surprise to fans and followers, eager to witness the label’s expansion.

As excitement builds, the music world eagerly awaits the official revelation of this new addition to Flyboy and G-Worldwide.