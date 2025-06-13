New Telegraph

June 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kizz Daniel Shares…

Kizz Daniel Shares Story Behind New Song

Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has shared the story behind his new song, “Al-Jannah”.

Speaking in a podcast interview, he shared the kind of relationship he had with his late father and how his death had inspired his song ‘Al-Jannah’.

According to Kizz Daniel, “When my dad was alive, he was my best friend.”

“Al-Jannah’ means “paradise”. I wanted to write a tribute song. We’ve lost people in the past. We lost our son in 2021.

READ ALSO:

Kizz Daniel Announces Break From Music.

Why I Embrace Authentic, Real Life Music – Kizz Daniel.

 

“I lost my dad in 2015; my wife lost her mum in 2024; I lost my step-mum; we lost a whole lot of people.

“I wanted to make a song for everyone, not just one person. It’s about our loved ones we have lost in this journey of life.

“I think I was able to accomplish that by using the word friend in the song,”

New Telegraph recalls that Kizz Daniel lost his father on the 9th of May, 2015, just a few days after his 21st birthday.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nat’l Honours’ll Heal Agelong Historical Grievances – Obasa
Read Next

Osun LG Crisis: A’Court Refuses APC’s Relist Request
Share
Copy Link
×