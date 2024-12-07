New Telegraph

Kizz Daniel Reveals Why He Won’t Hold December Concert

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel has revealed why he won’t be holding a concert in Lagos this December.

Kizz Daniel who spoke via his verified X handle on Friday while speaking in an interactive session with his fans cited economic hardship as the reason for his decision.

A fan asked, “Are you holding any concert this December?”

Daniel replied, “Nah…(I) would rather do cho cho cho this December… Money no too dey Lagos this time.”

