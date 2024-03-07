Kizz Daniel Reveals Why He Can’t Stop Drinking Alcohol

Celebrated Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has disclosed why he can’t stop drinking alcohol.

During a conversation with an X user, the music star said he can’t stop alcohol because it plays an unexpected aspect in his music career.

According to the “Buga” crooner, taking alcohol has a major impact on his creative process: he uses alcohol as a catalyst to produce music.

The X user asked the music icon if he could stop drinking.

In response, Kizz Daniel said he cannot refrain from alcohol especially when recording music.

Kizz Daniel admitted that recording music while sober is difficult for him.

He further expressed his love for his family but also alluded to the fact that there may be times when it is not always possible to get creative inspiration from family members alone.