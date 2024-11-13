Kizz Daniel Reveals Why He Can’t Diss Wizkid

While trading words with Davido’s fans, some expressed that they also have much love for Kizz Daniel.

@TUMMYOF30BG said: “Bro, but 30BG love you sha. Just know that

In response to this, Kizz Daniel asked them to be more expressive of their love by actually showing it.

@KizzDaniel said: “Then let 30BG show it. Y’all are rugged and hyped, Vaddicts are calculative and Wise perfect blend”

However, one fan had dared Kizz Daniel to diss Wizkid, since the Grammy award-winning singer had recently had a clash with Davido.

Kizz Daniel dodged the bait as he noted to the fan that he respects people who have gone before him.

@continentalBoy2 said: “Diss wizkid Abeg I want check something”

@KizzDaniel replied: “I bet 30BG will love this na machala and baddest workings most of us dey enjoy now , it will be unwise my brother ✌ Respect the ones before you”

