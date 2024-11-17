Kizz Daniel Reveals Only Reason To Quit Music

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has vowed to quit music if anyone apart from Runtown comes forward to say they have ever written a song for him.
Kizz Daniel made this know via his X page while praising his colleague, Runtown, for being the first person to ever write a song for him.
He wrote: “For the first time in my life , Person write song for me and na Runtown …… Sound God is not human.”
An X user @KTwinBlog then took to the comment section to express doubt over Kizz Daniel’s claim.
The X user queried: “For the first….you sure?,”
Responding, Daniel wrote, “Make any mofo come out say dem write for me I go stop music right now.”
