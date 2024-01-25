New Telegraph

January 25, 2024
Kizz Daniel Reacts To Shettima’s Comment On Buga

Contrary to the comment made by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has taken to his social media page to debunk the claims that his hit song ‘Buga’ is almost becoming Nigerian second national anthem.

New Telegraph recalls that Shettima while harping on the exploits of Nigerian art and culture on the global scene, claimed in a recent interview that Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s ‘Buga’ is almost becoming the country’s second national anthem.

Refuting  Shettima’s claim, the “Buga” crooner via his X handle stated that his song is not Nigeria’s second national anthem, but that of the African continent’s anthem.

He wrote, “Actually, it is the continent’s anthem. Thank you, Vice President Kashim Shettima.”

