Kizz Daniel Marks 10 Years On Stage With New EP

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has marked his 10 years on stage with the release of a new Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Thankz Alot’.

The singer released the four-track EP on Monday, March 11 as appreciation to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.

The EP contained two previously released songs, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’, and ‘Twe Twe’ and two new songs, ‘Sooner’, and ‘Showa’.

Kizz Daniel has been one of the most prominent singers in the Nigerian music screen, since 2016, after releasing his hit song ‘Woju’.

New Telegraph reports that ever since gaining his prominence, he has released five studio albums and dozens of hit songs.