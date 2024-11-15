New Telegraph

November 15, 2024
Kizz Daniel Loses Mother-In-Law To Cancer

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel has taken to his social media page to announce the passing of his mother-in-law.

Kizz Daniel while announcing the passing of his mother-in-law in a recent tweet via his X page revealed she succumbed to breast cancer.

According to Kizz Daniel, he and his wife are grief-stricken due to the loss and have urged fans to flood them with condolences, particularly for his wife, during this difficult time.

He wrote: “My wife lost her mom to breast cancer, and I’m here mourning with her. Say a prayer for her mom Vaddicts”.

