Kizz Daniel: I’ve Slept With 67 Women

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has made a huge revelation about his sexuality.

In an interactive session with fans on X page on Saturday, a fan inquired to know how many woman the singer has slept with.

In response, Kizz Daniel disclosed that he had slept with 67 women.

A fan asked, “What is your body count?”

Kizz Daniel simply replied, “67.”

The singer also disclosed that ‘Kerewa’ by Zule Zoo was his best song growing up.

A fan wrote, “Your best song growing up,” and Kizz Daniel replied, “Kerewa – Zeluzu.”

He said the best advice he has received is “Shora fun obirin”, which translates to “Fear women”.