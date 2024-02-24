Kizz Daniel: I’ve Slept With 67 Women

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has made a huge revelation about his sexuality.
In an interactive session with fans on X page on Saturday, a fan inquired to know how many woman the singer has slept with.
In response, Kizz Daniel disclosed that he had slept with 67 women.
A fan asked, “What is your body count?”
Kizz Daniel simply replied, “67.”
The singer also disclosed that ‘Kerewa’ by Zule Zoo was his best song growing up.
A fan wrote, “Your best song growing up,” and Kizz Daniel replied, “Kerewa – Zeluzu.”
He said the best advice he has received is “Shora fun obirin”, which translates to “Fear women”.