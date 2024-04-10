Kizz Daniel Is Competing With Me – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has asserted that he is currently the rave of the moment.

New Telegraph reports that the singer made this known in via his social media page.

The “Zazuu” crooner claimed that his senior colleague, Kizz Daniel, is competing with him, and the duo are currently dominating the charts.

He further stated that his fans should resonate with him, adding that if they have common sense, they should tell his fans he is the rave of the moment.

He said, “Kizz Daniel is the one dragging position with me. Some fans don’t have brain, if you have brain you will understand I’m the one reigning. Kizz Daniel and I dominating the charts now. Any song we drop, goes to number one.”