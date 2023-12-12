Kizz Daniel Finally Open Up On His Origin

Famous Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has made a “shocking” revelation about his origin.

Taking to his X handle on Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer left many surprised as he revealed that he is partly Fulani.

He wrote, “So….I am half Fulani, half Yoruba.”

However, many of his fans who reacted via the comment section, suspect that the singer’s Fulani heritage could be through his mother’s side.