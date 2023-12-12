New Telegraph

December 12, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 12, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Kizz Daniel Finally…

Kizz Daniel Finally Open Up On His Origin

Famous Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has made a “shocking” revelation about his origin.

Taking to his X handle on Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer left many surprised as he revealed that he is partly Fulani.

He wrote, “So….I am half Fulani, half Yoruba.”

READ ALSO:

However, many of his fans who reacted via the comment section, suspect that the singer’s Fulani heritage could be through his mother’s side.

Tags:

Read Previous

Beware Of Scammers Hawking Fake Appointments, SGF Warns
Read Next

Israel Begins Pumping Seawater Into Hamas Tunnels In Gaza