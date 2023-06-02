New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
Kizz Daniel Confirms Break Up With His Mother Of Three Sons

Nigerian musician, Oluwatobilola Daniel Anudigbe, popularly known as  Kizz Daniel has confirmed the break-up of his relationship with his fiancée.

The singer revealed in a recent interview with American media personality, Angela Yee, that he has parted ways with the woman who is the mother of his three sons.

It would be recalled that they both welcomed a pair of triplets, Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani in 2021, Kizz Daniel later announced that he lost Jamal four days after birth.

The 29-year-old also revealed during the interview, that he kept the birth of his third son a secret until recently.

He said: “I have three [sons] now [laughs].”

When asked about the engagement to his fiancée, he added: “What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain on the throne [laughs].

When prodded further to know if there was an issue between the pair, the singer retorted, saying: “Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”

