Kizz Daniel Breaks Silence On Bank Freezing Rumour

Nigerian music sensation, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has dismissed recent viral reports claiming that a court ordered the freezing of his personal and business accounts.

The widespread claims alleged that the “Buga” hitmaker was mandated to pay €200,000 in damages for breaching a contract after failing to honour a performance, despite having received a $50,000 advance payment.

The reports further suggested that his accounts with Access Bank were frozen by court order.

Reacting to the allegation in a strongly worded statement released on Thursday, September 25, 2025, the singer’s management branded the story as false, misleading, and an orchestrated attempt to smear his reputation.

“Kizz Daniel has no such case in court, and no accounts have been frozen. We urge fans, partners, and the general public to disregard this fabricated story,” the statement read in part.

The singer’s team further vowed to pursue legal action against the originators of the fake report, stressing that the Afrobeats star remains fully focused on his music career and upcoming shows.

They also noted that this is not the first time Kizz Daniel has been a target of false rumours. His management recalled the Afrobeats Meets Berlin 2022 incident, where a promoter allegedly used the artist’s name, image, and likeness alongside other stars to promote a festival that ultimately failed to take place.

According to the statement, Kizz Daniel was prepared to perform at the event, but the promoter “failed to uphold his own obligations.”

The award-winning singer reaffirmed his dedication to fans, stating that no amount of distraction will prevent him from delivering quality music to audiences worldwide.