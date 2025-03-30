Kizz Daniel Announces Fifth Studio Album, Global Tour

Share

Following the success of his critically acclaimed four-track EP ‘TZA’ and chart-topping single ‘Marhaba, multi-award-winning Afrobeats sensation Kizz Daniel has officially set a release date for his highly anticipated fifth studio album, ‘Uncle K.

The global music sensation recently took to Instagram to announce that his highly anticipated album will drop on May 24, 2025. Alongside the album release, Kizz Daniel will embark on a global tour, starting in the United States at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on May 24, 2025.

He will then take the stage at the Smart Financial Center in Houston on May 26, followed by the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on May 30, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles on June 1, with more dates to be announced across the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa throughout the year, culminating in a concert in Lagos.

This marks the beginning of what promises to be an electrifying concert series, with additional tour dates and locations to be announced soon.

With a track record of sold-out shows across Europe, Africa, and North America—plus the success of the Vado at 10’ world tour—anticipation for Kizz Daniel’s upcoming world tour is higher than ever. More than just an album launch, the ‘Uncle K’ tour marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his career as a global music powerhouse.

Fans can look forward to an electrifying experience as Kizz Daniel delivers his biggest hits alongside fresh tracks from Uncle K. With high-energy performances and an unforgettable atmosphere, this tour is set to be his most exciting one yet.

Since his debut, Kizz Daniel has continued to deliver timeless hits every year, breaking records and winning hearts worldwide. With Uncle K, he takes his sound to new heights, blending his signature style with fresh, innovative elements that showcase his artistic growth.

Since bursting onto the scene with his cult-classic debut single ‘Woju’ in 2014, Kizz Daniel has continued to lead the Afrobeats music scene. His debut album, New Era, was The Headies ‘Album of the Year’ in 2016, and he was nominated for The Future Awards Africa the following year.

Driven by the massive hit track ‘Nesesari’, Kizz Daniel’s 2018 sophomore album No Bad Songz topped the iTunes World Album Chart on its first day of release. Since 2020, the Nigerian sensation has released four critically acclaimed projects, King Of Love, Barnabas, Maverick, and TZA, birthing essential Afropop tracks like ‘Boys Are Bad’, ‘Lie’, ‘Rich Till I Die’, ‘Showa’, ‘Marhaba’, and ‘Twe Twe’. With over four billion streams under his belt, two Shazam chart-topping singles; sold-out tours across Africa, North America, and Europe, and over 25 million social media fans, Kizz Daniel is one of the leading figures at the forefront of representing Afrobeats on the world stage.

The enigmatic musician is the epitome of an all-round entertainer with a magnetic tone, captivating lyrics, alluring stage and screen presence, and an undeniably infectious musicality, which are just some of the irrefutable characteristics of all his songs, cutting across Afrobeats, pop, and R&B music, from classic cut ‘Nesesari’ to chart-topper ‘Buga’ to fan-favorite ‘Cough (Odo)’, and everything in between.

After coming off a very eventful 2022 that saw the global music sensation achieve huge milestones, including being crowned the most streamed artist in Africa in the first half of the year, releasing the biggest Afrobeats song of the summer with ‘Buga’, and performing at the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony with Diplo and Calvin Harris, 2023 shaped up to be an even bigger year for Kizz Daniel, with the success of his fourth studio album Maverick, his Essence Festival headline performance, and chart-topping collaboration with Becky G among his many highlights last year.

