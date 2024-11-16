Kizz Daniel Announces Break From Music

Share

Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has announced a break from music.

The singer stated that he would be going on a sabbatical and would not release any song till 2026, after his forthcoming EP, ‘Uncle K’, which is slated to drop on November 29, 2024.

Taking to his X page in a tweet, the singer wrote, “After this I no dey drop anything again until 2026.”

Following the announcement, fans have been pleading with him not to embark on a sabbatical, saying they would miss his music.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Kizz Daniel has established himself as one of the most consistent artists in Nigeria since his debut in 2016 with the hit song, ‘Woju’.

He has released five studio albums and dozens of hit songs since gaining prominence.

